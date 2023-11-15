(Bloomberg) -- China Huarong Asset Management Co., one of China’s biggest distressed debt managers, agreed to buy a 5% stake in Citic Ltd. for HK$13.6 billion ($1.74 billion), deepening ties between the two state-run financial entities.

Huarong will pay HK$9.35 a share for the Citic stake, a 29% premium to the closing price of HK$7.23 on the Hong Kong Stock exchange Wednesday, according to a filing.

Separately, Huarong updated its progress on slimming down its business, saying it completed the disposal of equity interests in five licensed subsidiaries, according to another exchange statement. The sales realized a gain of 3.5 billion yuan ($483 million).

China Huarong rattled Asian credit markets in 2021 after it failed to release its annual report on time, eventually revealing a massive loss for 2020. It later received a $6.6 billion government-orchestrated bailout that saw Citic Group overtake the finance ministry as its largest shareholder. Citic Group, a state-run financial conglomerate, now holds 26% of Huarong, according to the statement.

Huarong also plans to change its name to China Citic Financial Asset Management Co.

Read more: China Huarong Gets State-Led Bailout After Record 2020 Loss

Huarong, together with China Cinda Asset Management Co., China Great Wall Asset Management Co. and China Orient Asset Management Co., was created to buy bad loans from banks in the aftermath of the late 1990s Asian financial crisis, when decades of government-directed lending to state companies had left China’s biggest lenders on the brink of insolvency. The firms later expanded beyond their original mandate, creating a labyrinth of subsidiaries to engage in other financial businesses, including shadow lending.

