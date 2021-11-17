(Bloomberg) -- China Huarong Asset Management Co. agreed to an injection of equity capital from state-owned firms including Citic Group and China Insurance Investment Co., in long-awaited details on the bailout for the bad-debt manager.

The troubled asset manager is raising about 42 billion yuan ($6.6 billion) from the share sale, according to a Hong Kong Stock Exchange filing late Wednesday. That’s less than the 50 billion yuan package discussed in the summer.

Huarong is majority owned by China’s finance ministry and is the largest of the nation’s managers of non-performing loans and other souring debt. China Cinda Asset Management has also agreed to the equity issue, the statement showed.

