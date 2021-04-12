(Bloomberg) -- Investor concern over the financial health of one of China’s largest bad-debt managers worsened on Tuesday, with the yields on some of the company’s bonds climbing to records.

China Huarong Asset Management Co.’s $300 million 3.375% bond due May 2022 rose 9 percentage points to 23%, while a 5% dollar bond maturing in 2025 increased 3 percentage points to 10.8%.

The company’s bonds have plunged this month after China Huarong failed to publish its 2020 preliminary results by the March 31 deadline, with Caixin attributing the delay to plans for a significant financial restructuring. The stock has been suspended in Hong Kong since April 1. The company has until the end of the month to release its final earnings report.

