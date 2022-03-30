(Bloomberg) -- China Huarong Asset Management Co. is set to appoint a new chairman from Citic Group, marking the first major management reshuffle since it was rescued in a $6.6 billion state-backed bailout.

Liu Zhengjun, currently chairman of Citic’s trust unit, will replace Wang Zhanfeng, according to people familiar with the matter. Liu’s appointment was announced internally at Citic Group on Wednesday, said the people, asking not to be identified discussing an internal decision.

It wasn’t clear whether Wang will retire or move to another financial institution. Citic Group and Huarong didn’t immediately respond to a request for a comment.

The transition comes just three months after Huarong was bailed out by a group of state-backed investors led by Citic Group, now its largest shareholder after the Ministry of Finance. Authorities are calling on the nation’s bad debt managers to play to their strengths of dealing with distressed assets, be more active in resolving risks in the $54 trillion financial system, and support cash-strapped property developers.

Liu, born in 1965, served as the chairman of Citic Trust since December 2020. Prior to that he was vice president of Citic Group and held various positions at the National Audit Office.

Together with China Cinda Asset Management Co., China Great Wall Asset Management Co. and China Orient Asset Management Co., Huarong was created to buy bad loans from banks in the aftermath of the late 1990s Asian financial crisis. The bad-debt firms later expanded beyond their original mandates, creating a maze of subsidiaries to engage in other financial businesses and borrow billions from the bond market.

Huarong was the most aggressive of the four under former Chairman Lai Xiaomin, who was executed in January last year for crimes including bribery. It spooked Asian credit markets last year with a delay in earnings and a record loss, and had since embarked on disposals of non-core assets to return to its core business and boost returns.

