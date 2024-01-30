(Bloomberg) -- A floundering economy and an increasing propensity for out-of-the-blue policy shifts are making it ever tougher to predict whether China will bring pain or gain for Western companies’ future earnings.

The latest season has highlighted like never before the uneven outcomes for companies exposed to China’s $18 trillion economy. At Tesla Inc., Porsche AG, Remy Cointreau SA and a host of others, the impact of China’s slowdown was clear to see. At others like luxury goods maker LVMH and chipmaker ASML Holding NV, China sales still remain buoyant.

The reports triggered wild share price gyrations. But they also confirmed what JPMorgan Chase & Co. chief executive officer Jamie Dimon said earlier this month: that calculating the upside from China exposure has become a lot more complicated. And also that “the risk-reward has changed dramatically,” a sea change from the days when global businesses fought for a toehold in the booming Chinese market.

Analyzing the China effect was always a tricky job, says Jie Zhang, an analyst covering luxury stocks for AlphaValue, an equity research firm in Paris. But economic growth as well as consumer behavior patterns have become more erratic post-Covid, according to her.

“Since Covid and the lockdown, the data disclosure for China specifically has gotten worse,” Zhang said, adding that the models to predict sales have totally changed. “Making comparisons about past performances is more and more complicated.”

And the stakes are high. If China revenues were to disappear altogether, earnings-per-share for S&P 500 companies would drop 7%, strategists at Citigroup Inc. estimate, while for Europe’s Stoxx Europe 600, the hit could be as much as 10%. Luckily, they see such a scenario as unlikely.

What’s certain is that pessimism has grown on companies reliant on China for profit. Estimates for forward earnings on a basket of China-exposed stocks in Europe compiled by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. have dropped over 7% in the past two years, whereas for the overall Stoxx Europe 600 Index, they climbed 18%.

That’s partly linked to the slowing economy and housing market weakness, with deflationary pressures hitting companies’ earnings. Many doubt a recent package of measures, including plans for a state-backed stock market stabilization fund as well as a cut to banks’ reserve ratios on Feb. 5, go far enough to engineer a turnaround.

While markets cheered the reserve-ratio cut, the highly unusual advance disclosure was also a reminder of the opaque nature of policymaking, with sudden regulatory changes complicating the task of assessing China-linked profits.

“What makes it difficult from a corporate and investor perspective is the ongoing rolling policies that make uncertainty quite high in investing in China,” said Tim Craighead, European equity strategist at Bloomberg Intelligence.

“If you are a global investor or an emerging market investor and you’re analyzing companies, and they’re on a certain trajectory, and all of a sudden that changes because the rug was pulled out, that makes it really hard.”

Examples include brutal overnight curbs in 2021 on e-commerce, gaming and online education. Probes have been launched into foreign firms’ operations, including those of chipmaker Micron Technology Inc. and Apple Inc.’s partner Foxconn Technology Group. And last September, as Beijing expanded a ban on government departments’ iPhone use, Apple’s market value slid $190 billion in two days.

European firms have more to lose, with Bloomberg Intelligence estimating about $500 billion of Stoxx 600 revenue is earned from China. In percentage terms, 8% of index revenues come directly from China, compared to 2% for S&P 500 companies, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Europe’s exposure is likely much higher once indirect exposure, including from foreign tourists and joint ventures, is taken into account.

For that reason, investors will keep a close eye on upcoming earnings from China-reliant companies. These include commodity firms Glencore Plc and Anglo American Plc and luxury firms Kering SA, Hermes International SCA, all of which earn more than a quarter of their sales in China.

One big fear now is that even Chinese economic recovery may not restore the fortunes of foreign firms. That’s because home-grown rivals are increasingly stepping up to provide the kinds of goods and services once supplied by foreign multinationals. China’s BYD Co. for instance surpassed Tesla in vehicle sales over the fourth 2023 quarter. Similarly, China now dominates the solar panels industry, once a German stronghold.

“If China was to have a very strong recovery, then I’m sure many companies in Europe would benefit from that, but they may not benefit to the same degree as they did historically,” said Iain Cunningham, head of multi-asset growth at Ninety One.

