(Bloomberg) -- A gauge of Chinese stocks listed in Hong Kong briefly dipped into a bear market on Friday before paring losses as investors assess Beijing’s latest crackdown on the country’s tech sector.

The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index fell as much as 0.5%, extending its loss since a February high to over 20%, before paring the decline. The gauge was dragged lower by Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Kuaishou Technology and Tencent Holdings Ltd. Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng Index edged up 0.2% as of 9:42 a.m. local time after dropping as much as 0.3%.

Tech Stocks Drag Key China Index in Hong Kong Toward Bear Market

China’s tech sector saw renewed selling pressure this week, as the country’s regulators initiated a crackdown on Didi Global Inc. just days after the ride-hailing giant pulled off one of the biggest U.S. initial public offerings of the past decade. Investors worry that more troubles may be ahead for other companies as Beijing mulls further rule changes that would allow them to block Chinese firms from listing overseas.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.