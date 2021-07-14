(Bloomberg) -- The foreign ministers of India and China on Wednesday agreed to continue discussions over the ongoing border standoff that started last May in their second in-person meeting in less than a year.

India’s Subrahmanyam Jaishankar met China’s Wang Yi on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Council of Foreign Ministers conference in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.

The two ministers had a “detailed exchange of views” on the current border situation in the northern Indian territory of Ladakh and on other bilateral issues, the Indian foreign ministry said in a statement. The two leaders agreed to continue military talks.

“There was also an understanding that both sides will continue to ensure stability on the ground and neither side will take any unilateral action that could increase tension,” the statement said.

The two leaders last held talks on the border conflict in Moscow in September 2020 during a SCO meeting, shortly after both sides lost soldiers during a bloody skirmish. The two neighbors had then agreed to stop sending troops to the frontlines of their disputed Himalayan border.

India has since added more troops to counter China’s military deployment and both sides continue to gather weapons and infrastructure in the area.

