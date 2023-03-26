(Bloomberg) -- Profits at industrial firms in China plunged in the first two months of the year as factories had yet to fully recover from a Covid-induced slump and prices continued to decline.

Industrial profits in the January-February period dropped 22.9% from a year earlier, the National Bureau of Statistics said Monday. For the entirety of 2022, profits declined 4% from the prior year.

“Even though industrial production rebounded, market demand hadn’t recovered completely,” NBS statistician Sun Xiao said in a statement accompanying the data. Sun added that the decline in revenue was greater than the drop in costs, weighing on gross corporate profits.

Industrial activity rebounded in the first two months of the year, with output rising 2.4% after Covid restrictions were scrapped and as a wave of infections subsided. Producer deflation, though, deepened in February as commodity costs softened, translating into falling prices for businesses.

Monday marked the first time China reported profit data in 2023. The first two months of the year are typically combined to account for distortion effects because of the Lunar New Year holiday, which can fall in either month. Officials, though, have not released single-month data for profits since last June.

The economic recovery still faces headwinds from higher-than-expected unemployment and a continued slump in real estate investment — as well as an uncertain global environment that may weigh on demand for Chinese exports, which are already under pressure.

Beijing is counting on a rebound in domestic investment and consumer demand to meet its economic growth target of about 5% this year. Economists surveyed by Bloomberg expect the economy to grow 5.3% this year.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.