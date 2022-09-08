(Bloomberg) -- China’s consumer and producer inflation slowed in August as sporadic lockdowns suppressed spending and commodity prices fell, giving policy makers enough room to support the troubled economy if needed.

The consumer price index rose 2.5% from a year earlier, the National Bureau of Statistics said Friday, down from 2.7% in July and weaker than the 2.8% median forecast in a Bloomberg survey of economists. Factory-gate inflation slowed to 2.3% from 4.2% in July, lower than the 3.2% predicted in the survey.

Consumer prices in China have remained mild this year compared to the soaring costs in the US and Europe, where central banks have been hiking interest rates in an attempt to tame inflation. The People’s Bank of China has taken a divergent path, cutting interest rates last month to spur an economy hit by Covid outbreaks and an ongoing property market slump.

Friday’s data “reflects soft domestic demand and suggests that further easing is needed to stabilize growth,” said Liu Peiqian, chief China economist at NatWest Group Plc. A slower-than-expected pickup in food prices “gives policy makers more room for easing in coming months,” she said.

China’s CSI 300 index advanced 1.1% as of the mid-day break, while the yield on the 10-year government bond held steady at 2.63%. The onshore yuan advanced 0.3% against the dollar to 6.9376.

What Bloomberg Economics Says...

China’s soft price data for August suggests inflation won’t be a major constraint to monetary easing anytime soon. To the contrary, anemic gains in core consumer prices and deep falls in metal costs are signs of weak demand and a recovery that’s struggling on multiple fronts. This means more policy support is needed.

Eric Zhu, China economist

While the benign inflation picture gives policy makers room to ease monetary policy again to bolster growth, a weaker yuan is complicating that picture. The currency is close to breaching 7 to the dollar, with the PBOC taking concerted efforts recently to curb its slide.

Most economists don’t expect the PBOC to cut a key interest rate next week, arguing that officials will want to wait to see the effect of August’s surprise rate cut before acting again. Other policy options, including a cut to the reserve requirement ratio for banks and expanding the use of structural tools, remain on the table.

“The focus of policy should be on boosting domestic demand, which requires coordinated fiscal and industry policies, and monetary policy should play a supporting role,” said Bruce Pang, chief economist and head of research for Greater China at Jones Lang LaSalle Inc.

Pork Inflation

The slowdown in consumer inflation underscored the impact Covid outbreaks are having on domestic spending. Core CPI, which excludes the volatile food and energy costs, remained unchanged at a subdued 0.8% in August.

Food inflation was largely driven by a pickup in pork, which climbed 22.4% in August from a year ago, after surging 20.2% in July. The government has been trying to keep inflation in check by releasing frozen pork from its massive state reserves, with the National Development and Reform Commission saying Thursday it would release some supplies as major celebrations such as the Mid-Autumn Festival and the National Day holiday draw closer.

Growth in fresh vegetables prices eased to 6% from July’s 12.9%, while fresh fruits increased 16.3%. Overall food prices eased slightly to 6.1% from 6.3% in July.

A moderate amount of inflation is unlikely to inhibit the central bank from rolling out additional stimulus measures this year as needed to support growth. Earlier this month, PBOC spokeswoman Ruan Jianhong said the “mild” rise in consumer prices provided “good conditions for monetary policy adjustment.”

PPI was dragged down by falling commodity prices, production disruptions from electricity curbs and a higher base of comparison from last year, according to Pang. Factory inflation will likely continue to slow in coming months, he said.

The weaker yuan is also expected to drive commodities prices lower. A falling currency boosts the cost of commodities sold in US dollars for Chinese buyers, thereby depressing demand. China is the largest importer of raw materials like copper and crude oil.

Zhou Hao, chief economist at Guotai Junan International Holdings Ltd., said it’s likely that CPI inflation will exceed PPI going forward. Reversing a trend that’s been happening since early last year, that suggests cost pressures “will be eased somewhat for manufacturers, as profit margins will improve,” he said.

Premier Li Keqiang said in July that as long as the increase in annual CPI stays under 3.5%, the country can “live with” an economic growth rate that is slightly higher or lower than the government’s target of around 5.5%. Economists expect gross domestic product growth to hit just 3.5% this year.

