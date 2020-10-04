(Bloomberg) -- China is investigating a long-time colleague of Vice President Wang Qishan for alleged “serious violation of laws and party rules,” Chinese authorities announced.

Dong Hong worked under Wang until 2017 as a senior disciplinary inspector when Wang was the chief of China’s anti-corruption agency, the Central Commission for Disciplinary Inspection or CCDI. Wang stepped down as head of the anti-graft group to become vice president during president Xi Jinping’s second term.

CCDI said in a one-line statement on Friday that Dong is under “discipline review and supervisory investigation.”

