(Bloomberg) -- China is investigating Minister of Industry and Information Technology Xiao Yaqing on suspicion of “legal and disciplinary violations,” the country’s top anti-graft agency said in a statement.

The agency didn’t offer further details. Xiao’s ministry is the regulator for the country’s major heavy industries, telecom and electronics sectors, overseeing companies from Huawei Technologies Co. to Xiaomi Corp.

