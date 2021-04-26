(Bloomberg) --

China has launched an investigation into suspected monopolistic practices by food-delivery behemoth Meituan, expanding its antitrust crackdown beyond Jack Ma’s technology empire.

The State Administration for Market Regulation announced the investigation, which began recently, in a statement Monday. The antitrust watchdog is looking into alleged abuses including forced exclusivity arrangements known as “pick one of two.”

The investigation into Meituan signals that the regulatory crackdown is now moving beyond Ma’s empire. Beijing has become increasingly concerned over the growing influence of titans like Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Tencent Holdings Ltd. and Meituan over every aspect of Chinese life as well as the vast amounts of data they’ve amassed through providing services like online shopping, chatting and ride-hailing.

