(Bloomberg) -- China Minsheng Investment Group will cut compensation of its top and mid-level executives from this month to support strategic restructuring, it said in an announcement.

The latest plan comes a day after the company laid out plans for a repayment arrangement of its dollar bond that was due in August this year. It plans to use funds raised from its asset disposals which it expects to receive in the first-quarter of next year.

CMIG’s debt repayment difficulties became apparent earlier this year after it missed payment on a yuan bond. Since then it has managed to repay some of its local bonds with a delay. In July, it said that it won’t be able to repay the $500 million bond which was due the next month and that it was in discussions regarding possible disposals of certain offshore assets to improve the group’s current liquidity situation.

The development highlights liquidity pressure facing the Shanghai-based company that aspired to become China’s answer to JPMorgan Chase & Co. China Minsheng said in July that it sold its 100% stake in a Tianjin-based unit to Wu Po Sum, chairman of Central China Real Estate for 1.65b yuan ($233.6 million).

