(Bloomberg) -- After a tumultuous year that saw record stock selloffs and a dramatic melt-up, we asked three of China’s top-performing fund managers how they made it through -- and what they are buying, selling or holding on to for 2021.

They’ve all made at least 100% this year, with winning bets on stocks like China Tourism Group Duty Free Corp., LONGi Green Energy Technology Co. or electric-vehicle makers. Thousands of new funds opened this year to capitalize on the bull market in China, where stocks hit a record $10.7 trillion this month.

And what a year it’s been: in February, China’s stock market suffered the biggest single-day loss of value on record, with more than 3,000 shares limit down. Then, as ultra-low interest rates and the first losses ever for popular wealth-management products drove the country’s savers to stocks, index levels and turnover surged to levels not seen since the 2015 bubble.

Below is a summary of what some of the year’s most successful China stock investors are doing with their money now.

Electric Cars, Solar Stocks

Zhao Yi’s ABC-CA Analysis Selected Flexible Allocation Mixed Securities Investment Fund has returned 115% this year beating 99% of peers, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. He says he is staying long in some electric vehicle suppliers and solar stocks such Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., LONGi, and Tongwei Co. He said he invested in them in March, taking advantage of panicked markets as the coronavirus pandemic worsened. LONGi, for example, has gained 233% since its March nadir. Contemporary Amperex is up 148%.

Zhao is betting on manufacturing firms that he sees likely to benefit from state-led investment -- namely those in areas where China is reliant on imports, such as in navigational satellites, plane engines, and semiconductors. Investors should be more discerning toward consumer shares, he said, because the sector in 2021 won’t match this year’s surge, given valuations have been buoyed by ample liquidity. A gauge of consumer staples on the CSI 300 Index is trading at about 27 times earnings for the next 12 months -- the most expensive since 2015.

Niche Players

Ken Huang says his decision to hold on to some “outrageously valued” consumer and software companies has paid off. His Star of Yangtze fund, which is focused on tech and consumer stocks, has more than tripled in value this year. It beat 99.7% of peers, according to fund tracker Shenzhen PaiPaiWang Investment & Management Co.

Huang said returns were also bolstered by the decision to invest in China Tourism Group Duty Free Corp. in March when domestic flights resumed, on expectations of more luxury spending onshore. The stock is up by more than 200% since the end of that month.

“Some are more bearish on investing in the consumer sector next year, saying returns won’t come easy, but we still see plenty of upside,” said Huang. “Instead of investing in segment leaders, we plan to shift to niche players such as local baijiu names, or appliance makers that focus on specialty products.”

Old School Autos

Chen Tonghui, managing director at Shenzhen Valley Asset Management Co., said electric vehicle battery suppliers like Yunnan Energy New Material Co. were the biggest contributors to the 163% gain his Zhicheng No.6 fund has seen this year, beating 99.5% of peers, according to Shenzhen PaiPaiWang.

However, he says he is now building long positions in traditional domestic car makers such as SAIC Motor Corp., whose stock is slightly down for the year. Another is Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., whose A shares are up 7.5% year-to-date. He sees those players being boosted by their own EV models and what he sees as the beginning of a five-year replacement cycle, with demand also amplified by expected consumption policies.

2021 Vision

A Bloomberg survey of 19 fund managers based both onshore and in Hong Kong offers an optimistic view on 2021. They see the benchmark Shanghai Composite rising about 10% from current levels to 3,700 points by the end of next year. While the size of such a gain would be on par with this year’s performance, it would require breaching a level that has been topped only for a few quarters in the 30-year history of China’s stock market. The majority of those surveyed were more upbeat on cyclical stocks such as financials and materials than technology and health care companies. Economic recovery, not monetary loosening, was seen as the largest factor driving gains.

