39m ago
China Invites Top EU Diplomat for Visit After July Postponement
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi invited the European Union’s top diplomat Josep Borrell and his delegation for a visit in the fall after Beijing postponed an earlier trip.
Borrell’s visit will allow for preparations to be made before a leaders summit to be held this year, Wang was cited as saying in a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The two spoke in a phone call.
Borrell was scheduled to visit Beijing last month and meet then-Foreign Minister Qin Gang and other senior officials. Later in July, Beijing’s top legislative body later stripped Qin from the role and reinstated his predecessor Wang.
Wang and Borrell also exchanged views on regional issues including Ukraine and Niger, according to the statement.
