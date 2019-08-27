(Bloomberg) -- China Sinda Intellectual Property Ltd., a closely held company that offers intellectual property legal services in China, is exploring a sale amid interest from investors including private equity firms, according to people familiar with the matter.

The Beijing-based law firm is working with financial advisers on the potential sale, which could value the business at about $300 million, said the people, asking not to be identified because the matter is private.

Deliberations are ongoing and no final decision has been made, the people said. The owner could also retain a stake in the business or decide against a transaction, they said. A representative for the company didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Private equity firms are pressing ahead with business in China this year even as trade tensions between the world’s most populous nation and the U.S. escalate. KKR & Co. said this month it will pay NVC Lighting Holding Ltd. $794 million for a majority stake in its China lighting business. In July, New Frontier Corp agreed to buy health care operator United Family Healthcare from affiliates of TPG Capital and Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co.

China Sinda, founded in 1995, hires nearly 200 attorneys who provide services related to patents, copyrights, trademarks and trade secrets, according to its website. Besides its headquarters in Beijing, the law firm has offices in Washington D.C., Tokyo, Munich, Singapore and Hong Kong, its website shows.

