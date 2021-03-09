(Bloomberg) -- For the next 15 years, China has the goal of modernizing the economy, which boils down to a concerted push to upgrade industry and move up the technology frontier, harnessing forces from domestic consumption, reform and opening to drive structural changes and increase self-reliance. The economy will need to sustain relatively high growth to achieve the 2035 objectives, involving modernization and GDP per capita reaching the level of a “medium-developed country,” according to Bloomberg Economics. The latter would require 4.7-5% growth on average over the period, which won’t be easy, requiring productivity advances to counter stiffer demographic headwinds.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.