(Bloomberg) -- The People’s Bank of China made another move to stabilize the yuan on Monday, urging some lenders to prevent any “herd behavior” and momentum-chasing moves in the currency market, according to people familiar with the matter.

The central bank has plenty of tools to stabilize the market, will keep the yuan flexible and allow the currency to move in both directions, a PBOC official told the lenders in a meeting on Monday morning, according to the people.

Any pressure building on the yuan will need to be released in a timely manner and China will not work against market forces, the official told the lenders, according to the people, who asked not to be named as they weren’t authorized to speak publicly. Cross-border capital flows are balanced overall, and China’s fundamentals will provide support for a stable yuan, even though the currency weakened since June, according to the official.

The onshore yuan tumbled more than 6 percent in the past three months, making it the worst-performing currency in Asia, amid concerns of an escalating China-U.S. trade war and slower growth of the world’s second-largest economy. The PBOC moved to make shorting the yuan more expensive on Friday, showing concern about the pace of the depreciation and potential capital outflows.

The representatives of the lenders at the meeting suggested that the PBOC could use the so-called “counter-cyclical factor” to guide market expectations with the fixing, and strengthen its supervision of the offshore market. The 14 lenders at the meeting provide quotations of the yuan’s reference rates to the central bank every morning.

“This move is consistent with what the PBOC did earlier -- it can be considered as preemptive efforts made to slow the yuan’s depreciation, prevent one-sided bets on weakness, and avoid a sense of panic,” said Eddie Cheung, Asia foreign-exchange strategist at Standard Chartered Plc. in Hong Kong. “The yuan will continue to face pressures due to the trade war and the divergence of China-U.S. monetary policies, but it won’t likely break 7 per dollar as that’s a strong psychological level.”

The offshore yuan extended gains after the news of meeting broke, rallying 0.56 percent to 6.8274 per dollar as of 8:45 p.m. in Hong Kong. The currency traded in Shanghai was up 0.35 percent to 6.8278.

The PBOC didn’t immediately respond to request for comment on the matter outside business hours.

