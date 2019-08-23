China Is Eating More Beef Than Ever Now That Pork Is So Expensive

(Bloomberg) -- China’s beef imports soared to a record last month as a surge in pork prices leads consumers to look for alternative meats.

Beef purchases jumped 83% to 152,213 tons in July from a year ago, according to Chinese customs data. Imports of pork also surged, rising 107% on the year to 182,227 tons.

Chinese consumers may continue to eat more beef and other meats after wholesale pork prices in the country hit a record this month.

Consumption of beef has also been on a rising trend thanks to increasing household incomes.

Pork supplies in China may remain tight, with hog herds down about 32% as of last month, while the number of breeding sows also dropped by about the same percentage.

China boosted imports of sugar in July by 78% to 440,000 tons versus a year ago.

Edible palm oil purchases also surged, more than doubling to 500,000 tons last month.

