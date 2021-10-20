(Bloomberg) -- Artificial intelligence is set to revolutionize the world, empowering those nations that fully harness its potential. While the U.S. is still seen as the world AI leader, China is catching up fast.

Indeed, China aims to surpass the U.S. by 2030, around the same time some observers predict its economy will become the world’s largest. As China’s military capabilities become comparable to or even exceed those of the U.S. in some areas, AI technology may become critical to a fraught global competition that will define this decade—and beyond.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.