(Bloomberg) -- China has been boosting meat imports to offset losses of pork from a raging fever that’s killing its domestic hogs. So far this week, the country is signaling it still wants more.

On Tuesday, China lifted a ban on Canadian pork and beef that was imposed in June. A day earlier, it approved imports of Brazilian offal, which includes byproducts like organs, potentially a $2 billion annual market. Meat giants like JBS SA and BRF SA can start shipments immediately. Last month, China also signaled it could lift a ban on U.S. poultry exports.

China’s imports of protein like beef and chicken have been soaring. African swine fever may more than halve the country’s hog herd by the start of next year, and domestic retail prices are surging, indicating that shortages have begun.

China suspended Canadian meat shipments on June 25 after the discovery of a forged cargo certificate. Officials launched investigations into the origin, and as of July, Canada was waiting for a response from China in regards to an action plan it had presented to appease the country.

