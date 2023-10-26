(Bloomberg) -- China is seeking to refashion the global order into a system more pliant to its interests in the Asia-Pacific and world, Australia’s prime minister said, urging leading democracies to protect the foundations of their security and prosperity.

Speaking at the State Department as he wound up a four-day visit to the US, Anthony Albanese hailed the Biden administration’s leadership at a time of escalating tensions from Eastern Europe to the Middle East and South China Sea.

Albanese invoked former President John F. Kennedy, whose daughter Caroline Kennedy is the US ambassador to Australia, in his address Thursday. “The true measure of a superpower’s strength is the ability to pull the world back from the brink of conflict,” he said, adding “once again, that has become the test of our time.”

The Australian prime minister, in office less than 18 months and not a noted foreign policy wonk, characterized democracy, peace, freedom and fairness as the “North Star” of the western world.

He spoke as vessels from China and the Philippines collide in disputed waters, Beijing and Moscow draw closer, and Israel strikes targets in the Gaza Strip following Hamas’s Oct. 7 attacks that killed around 1,400 Israelis.

The Australian leader urged the US and China to keep the lines of communication open to avoid miscalculation. But Albanese sounded the alarm on Beijing’s ambitions as he prepares to visit China from Nov. 4 to 7 — the first Australian prime minister to do so in seven years.

“China has been explicit: it does not see itself as a status-quo power,” Albanese said in the speech, attended by Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken. “It seeks a region and a world that is much more accommodating of its values and interests.”

It’s the responsibility of every nation that has benefited from the stability and prosperity of the rules-based order through the last 75 years to “work together and protect it,” Albanese said.

