China issued guidelines to reduce pollution and cut carbon emissions in an effort to address outstanding environmental issues in key regions and industries.

The guidelines reiterated some targets from an earlier roadmap aimed at capping carbon emissions before 2030, including lowering carbon dioxide emissions per GDP by 18% in 2025 compared with 2020, according to a document circulated by the official Xinhua News Agency.

China also plans to lower coal consumption in the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei area and the Yangtze River Delta by 10% and 5% respectively during the five-year period through 2025, according to the guidelines.

