(Bloomberg) -- China said it has continued to improve the protection of people’s economic, political, social and cultural rights since the founding of the republic in 1949, the official Xinhua News Agency reported.

The white paper published by the State Council Information Office on Sunday said Chinese people enjoy real democracy, according to Xinhua. Titled “Seeking Happiness for People: 70 Years of Progress on Human Rights in China,” the document said the nation has made regular contributions to the international cause of human rights, according to the news agency.

The 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China will be celebrated on Oct. 1.

To contact Bloomberg News staff for this story: Lulu Shen in Shanghai at lshen37@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Shamim Adam at sadam2@bloomberg.net, Stanley James

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.