(Bloomberg) -- China sentenced Hong Kong activists detained on the mainland to up to three years in jail after a dozen attempted to flee the city by speedboat, defying international calls for their release.

China sentenced Tang Kai-yin to three years and Quinn Moon to two years for organizing an illegal border crossing, the Yantian District People’s Court in Shenzhen said in a statement on Wednesday. Eight other people who participated in the attempt were handed lighter terms of seven months, it said.

Shenzhen police said the two other, minor members of the group had been deported, without giving further details. Their Hong Kong counterparts were scheduled to hold a briefing at 12 p.m. local time on the turnover of two suspects from China.

The group of 12 Hong Kong activists were captured in August by coast guard authorities from China’s Guangdong province as they attempted to flee to the democratic island of Taiwan. Their ages range from 16 to 33 and include 11 men and one woman. One person is a Portuguese national.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.