(Bloomberg) -- Central bankers of China, Japan, and South Korea exchanged views on recent economic and financial developments at a meeting held in Yokohama on Sunday, according to statements from the three organizations.

The meeting was attended by Pan Gongsheng, party chief of the People’s Bank of China, Bank of Korea Governor Rhee Chang-yong and Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda, the statements said. The tripartite meeting was held for the first time after four years, and the next gathering will be hosted by the Chinese central bank in 2024.

