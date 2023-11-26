(Bloomberg) -- The foreign ministers of China, Japan and South Korea agreed to push for a leaders’ summit of their three nations in the near future, restoring a process that had been on hold since 2019 due to the pandemic and political tensions.

Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa and China’s Wang Yi vowed to speed up preparations to hold a trilateral meeting, Park said after talks in the Korean city of Busan on Sunday.

The foreign ministers also agreed to jointly seek to resolve the problem of North Korea’s nuclear development, Park said

South Korea has been seeking to hold another leadership meeting among the three countries, either at the end of this year or early in 2024. The nations have drifted apart in recent years as Japan and South Korea move closer to Washington, while Beijing has clashed with the US over a range of issues.

President Xi Jinping has courted overseas investors as China’s economy is slowing after decades of high-speed growth. Fraught ties with the West are driving away foreign capital, as US tech curbs and European trade probes create an unstable environment.

Military Drills

Seoul and Tokyo have worked with Washington to bolster joint military drills and information sharing to better align their defenses from provocations from the likes of North Korea. Their improving relations led to a summit of President Joe Biden, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in August.

Biden has added to the pressure on Beijing by seeking the help of Japan and South Korea to secure supply chains for key items such as semiconductors, which are less dependent on China.

In a bid to ease tensions, Biden met Xi this month on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in San Francisco in their first direct talks in about a year. They held about four hours of discussions, with both sides celebrating the meeting as a step toward normalizing their relationship.

The US and its partners have also been pressing China to use its influence on North Korea to rein in Kim Jong Un’s nuclear ambitions. Beijing has been Pyongyang’s biggest benefactor for years and has called on Washington to press for peaceful developments on the Korean peninsula.

--With assistance from Sohee Kim.

