China Jobs Mismatch, Bullard 2022 Liftofff, RBA vs CBA: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Monday, Asia. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the week.
- China’s unemployment rate has steadily dropped from last year’s pandemic peak, though a lack of jobs for graduates and a shortage of skilled manufacturing workers point to underlying problems
- St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said inflation risks may warrant raising interest rates next year. The Fed made some big headlines last week, but for a lot of observers they buried the news
- While the Reserve Bank of Australia and Commonwealth Bank of Australia share a common heritage, they couldn’t be further apart on the outlook for wages and inflation in today’s economy
- The Bank of England’s chief economist is poised to sound an alarm bell on inflation before he leaves the building
- The economic disruption caused by Covid-19 has brought growth concerns to the top of Indian monetary policy makers’ priorities
- Emerging-market currencies hit by a hawkish Fed could rebound on expectations developing central banks may outpace U.S. tightening
- Australia will appeal to the WTO regarding China’s imposition of anti-dumping duties on the country’s wine, its trade minister announced
- IMF staff proposed a carbon-price floor to slow global warming, saying climate change presents huge risks to the world’s economies
- ECB chief Christine Lagarde said the governing council is making “good progress” in talks on the overhaul of monetary policy
- Sweden’s central bank says a number of staff made financial transactions that aren’t in line with its ethical guidelines, including equity trades just before interest-rate decisions
- Taiwan said it recalled seven representative officials from Hong Kong, citing “unreasonable political preconditions” for its personnel
