(Bloomberg) -- Zambia’s official creditors will meet for the first time on June 16 to discuss restructuring the debt of what in 2020 became Africa’s first pandemic-era sovereign defaulter, according to President Hakainde Hichilema.

The long-delayed meeting comes at a crucial time for the nation, which needs to receive financing assurances from its bilateral creditors in order to unlock a $1.4 billion bailout package from the International Monetary Fund. External public liabilities grew to $17.3 billion by end-2021, with about one-third of the total owed to Chinese lenders.

Zambia reached a staff-level deal with the IMF in early December. Since then, progress has stalled under the Group of 20’s so-called Common Framework for debt treatments. Hichilema held a call with Chinese President Xi Jinping May 31, and Wu Peng, director general of the foreign ministry’s African affairs department, is expected to visit Zambia this week.

One Creditor Is Delaying Zambia’s Debt Revamp, U.K. Says

“On June 16, all the creditors of Zambia will sit in one room -- or be represented in one room -- under what we call the common framework so that we can resolve the debt crisis and release resources for development,” Hichilema told a church congregation Sunday in the northern mining town of Chingola. “China agreed to co-chair with France and we are on the road to resolving the debt crisis.”

Hichilema spoke during a weekend tour of key copper mining towns, seeking to address the concerns of workers and communities around the future of two companies where the previous government took over operations; Konkola Copper Mines Plc and Mopani Copper Mines Plc. Together, the companies employ more than 20,000 workers and contractors.

KCM has been under liquidation since 2019 when former President Edgar Lungu’s government seized the operation from Indian billionaire Anil Agarwal’s Vedanta Resources. The liquidator will soon hand over the mine to a new investor, state-owned Times of Zambia cited Hichilema as saying June 11. The provisional liquidator last week called for bids from local and foreign banks to advise on finding a new equity partner for the company.

