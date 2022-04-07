(Bloomberg) -- China approved the resignation of Hong Kong Chief Secretary John Lee, allowing him to run for the city’s top leadership spot.

China’s state Council removed John Lee from his role on April 7, upon the recommendation of Chief Executive Carrie Lam, according to a government statement. Lee is currently the city’s leading contender for the upcoming chief executive election on May 8.

Lee will be the only candidate to receive essential backing from Beijing for the job, local media including the South China Morning Post have reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.