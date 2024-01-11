(Bloomberg) -- The dollar bonds of China’s local government financing vehicles are turning out as surprise winners for investors even as concerns linger over a potential debt crisis.

The offshore dollar debt issued by LGFVs returned 7.6% last year, the highest since 2019, according to an iBoxx gauge. In contrast, a Bloomberg China high-yield dollar bond index, with a heavy weighting of developers, lost 11.9%.

Demand for LGFV dollar bonds underscores a lack of other viable high-yield options for investors amid a prolonged property crisis and an enduring perception that Beijing will support such issuers to avoid a default. That policy support, which includes refinancing measures, has also been aligned with pressure on local authorities to curb issuing additional debt through their off-balance sheet vehicles.

Tighter regulations of LGFV offshore issuance are expected in 2024, said Liu Jing, investment director at Shenzhen Xizheng Capital Management Co. That, combined with more capital being directed to ease the debt burden of local governments, may drive the yields of offshore dollar bonds to “decline quickly,” he said.

“The window of opportunity for high-yield investments of LGFV dollar bonds may be very short,” he said.

LGFVs borrow on behalf of provinces and cities to fund infrastructure and growth projects, and their debt is frequently off balance sheets. They aim to be profitable, but many struggle and only manage to stay afloat with government subsidies.

After a Politburo meeting last July, the authorities vowed to tackle mounting local government debts, and later pushed banks to extend borrowings at lower interest rates. Beijing also rolled out a refinancing initiative to allow local governments to raise about 1 trillion yuan ($139 billion) through low-interest bond sales to repay their LGFV debt.

With the supportive measures, the spreads for lower-rated LGFV onshore yuan notes narrowed at one point last November to set a record low.

Limited Supply

That the pool of high-yield investment options for investors dwindled also drove LGFV dollar bonds’ appeal. The cratering of the housing sector — where many high-yield notes came from — drove them to other sources, such as LGFVs, to pursue higher returns. Most LGFV bond buyers are Chinese investors.

In 2023, 409 dollar bonds were issued by Chinese companies offshore for a total amount of $54.7 billion, a 51% on-year drop, according to Bloomberg-compiled data.

Supply will tighten further, with the authorities reluctant to approve new bond sales unless they’re for refinancing, said Yao Yu, founder of Shenzhen-based credit research company Ratingdog.

“Whether it’s onshore or offshore debt, local governments are expected to not add new debts and then gradually resolve their existing debts,” Yao said.

--With assistance from Shuiyu Jing.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.