(Bloomberg) -- A financing vehicle tied to China’s Shaanxi province has met its debt obligations after a missed December payment deadline was made public, helping it avoid potential spillover effects from the country’s debt-laden local government financing vehicle market.

Xi’an Qujiang Meipi Lake Investment and Construction Co. has met two overdue debt obligations totaling 91.7 million yuan ($12.8 million), according to a Thursday filing on Chinamoney.com.cn by parent Xi’an Qujiang Culture Holding Co.

Failing to meet the two debt obligations risked triggering a cross-default clause in Xi’an Qujiang Meipi Lake’s local bond, according to an announcement Monday by ratings agency CSCI Pengyuan. A cross-default clause typically says a failure to pay one debt may trigger a default in another, Bloomberg News previously reported.

China’s central government has introduced fresh measures in recent months to alleviate the long-standing local debt problem, spurring investors’ enthusiasm for the sector and pushing down lower-rated issuers’ borrowing costs to a nearly two-decade low. But occasional payment scares in the opaque government financing vehicle sector show that these measures are not resolving the debt issues fundamentally.

