(Bloomberg) -- China’s top anti-graft watchdog said it placed the chairman of China Life Insurance Co Ltd., one of the country’s largest insurers, under investigation.

Wang is “suspected of serious violations of discipline and law, and is currently undergoing disciplinary review and investigation,” it said in a statement, without disclosing more details.

Wang previously held posts in China’s central bank and the Agricultural Development Bank of China before heading the insurance group.

