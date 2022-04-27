(Bloomberg) -- China Life Insurance Co., the nation’s largest life insurer, said profit slumped 47% in the first quarter as a stock market rout hurt investment returns and sales were hampered by the pandemic.

Net income dropped to 15.2 billion yuan ($2.3 billion), from 28.6 billion yuan a year earlier, the Beijing-based company said in a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange Wednesday. That compares to Bloomberg Intelligence’s estimate of a decline of at least 15%.

Chinese insurers are facing slower economic growth that has weakened demand, while a slump in the benchmark CSI 300 Index weighed on investment returns in the first quarter. Meanwhile, a virus incursion into Beijing and Shanghai has posed an unprecedented challenge for the Covid Zero measures the country deploys to stamp out infections.

At China Life, a probe of former Chairman Wang Bin, who resigned in February just six weeks after being placed under investigation by the nation’s top anti-graft watchdog, has added to headwinds.

Insurance companies’ profit may have fallen by at least 10% in the period, reversing a 32% average gain a year earlier, according to Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Steven Lam.

New business value, which measures the future profitability of life policies sold, fell 14.3%, the company said.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.