(Bloomberg) -- China Life Insurance Co., the nation’s largest life insurer, said profit fell 38% in the first half as declines in the stock market eroded investment returns and pandemic-induced lockdowns hampered policy sales.

Net income dropped to 25.42 billion yuan ($3.7 billion), from 40.97 billion yuan a year earlier, the Beijing-based company said in a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange Thursday.

Chairman Bai Tao is under pressure to bolster profitability during the pandemic and an economic slowdown. He took the helm earlier in the year from Wang Bin who fell under a corruption probe, inheriting a company that’s seeking to sell more products with bigger margins.

New business value, which gauges the profitability of new life policies sold, slid 14% in the first half. That narrowed from the measure’s 23% decline for all of last year, and compares with a 14.8% drop projected by China International Capital Corp. analysts led by Mao Qingqing.

Net realized gains on financial assets slumped by 70% to 6.7 billion yuan, according to the statement. The company booked 5.1 billion yuan in fair-value losses, reversing from a 5.3 billion yuan gain a year earlier. The benchmark CSI 300 Index fell 9% in the first half.

Wang was investigated in January by the nation’s anti-graft watchdog for unspecified violations of law and discipline. The company also named Zhao Peng as its new president earlier this month, replacing Su Hengxuan, who resigned.

China Life shares rose 2.9%% in Hong Kong trading amid a market rally, trimming this year’s decline to 11%.

China Life was among five of the nation’s largest state-owned companies that announced plans this month to delist from US exchanges as the two countries struggle to reach a deal over listed firms’ audit records. The move is unlikely to impact its trading volume in Hong Kong as its float in New York is small and the company doesn’t need dollar funding, according to Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Steven Lam.

Competitor Ping An Insurance (Group) Co. reported on Tuesday an unexpected 3.9% increase in net income for the first half, as an overhaul of its life agency helped it withstand the nation’s Covid lockdowns while impairment losses fell.

