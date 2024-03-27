(Bloomberg) -- China Life Insurance Co., the nation’s largest life insurer, said profit fell 31% last year as a stock market rout and lower bond yields hurt investment returns.

Net income dropped to 46.2 billion yuan ($6.4 billion), from 66.7 billion yuan a year earlier, the Beijing-based company said in a filing to the Shanghai Stock Exchange Wednesday. The numbers were based on international reporting standards after incorporating accounting-rule changes.

An 11% slump in the CSI 300 Index and falling bond yields crimped Chinese insurers’ earnings last year, just as changes in the nation’s accounting policies amplified the impact of market volatility on profits. Rival Ping An Insurance (Group) Co. last week reported a 23% profit drop for what management said was a “very challenging” year in which its asset management business swung to a loss.

Investment income slumped 85% to 31.5 billion yuan, while fair value losses on investments more than tripled to 32.8 billion yuan, according to the statement.

New business value, which gauges the profitability of new life policies sold, rose 12%. That was partly driven by a 17% increase in first-year sales of regular-premium products as the business “improved notably,” the company said.

Listed Chinese insurers, which started to adopt new accounting rules including IFRS 17 last year, likely all saw their profits decline by at least 8.9% due to the changes as well as investment losses, China International Capital Corp. analysts led by Mao Qingqing wrote in a note. The IFRS methods bring broad changes including bigger impact on net income from stock-market volatility.

China Life fell 2.4% to HK$8.93 in Hong Kong trading before the filing. The shares have tumbled 12% this year, compared with a 3.8% drop for the Hang Seng Index.

