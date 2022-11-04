(Bloomberg) -- Rising speculation over the easing of Covid-19 curbs in China spurred gains in currencies tied to the Asian nation Friday.

The Thai baht and Australian dollar surged more than 1% against the greenback, while the Canadian dollar climbed 0.6%. The offshore yuan advanced 1.2% as Chinese stocks in Hong Kong soared on hope that Beijing is planning to move away from its stringent Covid Zero strategy, a sentiment triggered by unverified social media posts this week.

The optimism got a fresh boost in the Asian afternoon as traders assessed a report saying China is working on plans to scrap a system that penalizes airlines for bringing virus cases into the country.

While economists aren’t expecting a reopening to happen overnight, even a gradual loosening of restrictions would help boost activity and consumption in the world’s second-largest economy. Investors need to tread carefully though as health authorities have said that China will stick to Covid Zero, a policy strongly defended by President Xi Jinping at the recent Communist Party congress.

“Once a reopening becomes clearer or lockdowns become less common, industrial metals, oil prices and the currencies of associated China exporters should benefit as a second-round effect,” said Stephen Innes, a managing partner at SPI Asset Management. “The currency market is the most accessible barometer to digest China’s risk sentiment without getting overly complicated.”

