(Bloomberg) -- China reported more than 2,000 local Covid-19 cases on Friday as infections in the southern Hainan island edged higher despite stricter curbs imposed earlier this week.

The southern province, a popular tourist destination, reported 1,426 cases. More than 1,230 of them were in the beach resort city of Sanya, where more restrictions were added on Thursday. Hainan’s authorities had aimed to eliminate community transmission by Aug. 12.

Korla city in the western Xinjiang region announced the imposition of “static management” starting 8 a.m. Saturday and lasting for at least five to seven days, according to a statement from the local government. The term is commonly used when referring to lockdowns.

The city reported seven infections on Friday, while the case count for the whole Xinjiang region dropped to 336 from more than 400 a day earlier, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

The latest outbreaks in China could discourage tourism and reduce consumption, according to latest research by Bloomberg Economics. Wariness about being trapped at a tourist destination in the event of an outbreak will likely deter people from traveling during the usually busy summer holiday, it said.

Dunhuang city in Gansu province, a popular tourism destination along the ancient Silk Road famous for grottoes, will ordered “static management” for 24 hours starting 3 p.m. on Saturday, while authorities conduct mass testing. The city’s government said the Covid-19 situation is “grave and complex,” as several tourists who have visited the city were later found to be infected.

Shanghai reported another four cases on Friday, all found within quarantine, according to local health authorities. The city has extended free Covid testing for a month to Sept. 30, and citizens are required to take at least one test a week. Guangdong province logged 23 infections, while Hubei province recorded nine in the city of Shiyan.

