(Bloomberg) -- China’s local governments will face mounting repayment pressures in the coming three years as more than half of their outstanding bonds come due, a researcher with an institute affiliated to the Ministry of Finance has warned.

Local authorities in China have accumulated 30 trillion yuan ($4.7 trillion) in outstanding bonds and 50% of these will mature within the next three years, Liu Shangxi, head of the Chinese Academy of Fiscal Sciences, said at a forum in Beijing on Friday.

“Local governments are under quite big financial pressures” because of this, he said. Even though local government bond yields are relatively low at less than 4% on average, “the rapidly expanding amount of outstanding bonds are driving interest payments up quickly,” he added.

In the first 11 months of last year, governments at all levels in China spent nearly 964 billion yuan paying interest on debt, up 6.6% from the same period a year ago, according to the latest data from MOF.

Liu’s comments were before government data showed the economy slowed further in the final quarter of 2021 and the central bank cut two key policy interest rates for the first time in nearly two years as it seeks to support economic growth.

“Multiple risks, such as fiscal risks at local governments, spillover risks from company operations, macro-economic risks and the virus outbreak, are converging,” he said.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.