(Bloomberg) -- China’s coronavirus lockdowns and an ongoing property market slump reduced the nation’s carbon emissions in the three months through May, contributing to a drop in global pollution over that period.

Carbon dioxide emissions from China, which contribute to global warming, fell by 7.9% in March to May compared with the same period last year, according to Carbon Monitor. The international research project produces frequently-updated estimates of global emissions based on economic data.

The decline in China’s carbon dioxide output also dragged down global emissions, which fell 0.3% on-year in the three-month period, according to Carbon Monitor. The only other major economy to see emissions drop over that period was Brazil, where there were fewer emissions from power generation, it estimated.

As the world’s largest emitter of carbon dioxide, the path of China’s emissions is crucial for the future of the planet. Beijing has vowed that emissions will peak by 2030. The state-run Chinese Academy of Engineering said in April that expects the amount of carbon dioxide the nation spews out to peak earlier than that, at 12.2 billion tons around 2027.

The decrease was driven by less emissions from power generation and by industries such as steel, according to Carbon Monitor. That followed a 2% on-year increase in emissions in the first two months of 2022, before the country was hit with outbreaks of the omicron variant of coronavirus. China began imposing coronavirus lockdowns in dozens of cities starting in March.

The property sector, which posted a record 11th successive month of falling sales in May, is also a major driver of the country’s emissions as its a key source of demand for carbon-intensive commodities such as steel and cement.

Emissions also fell in early 2020 during the first wave of the pandemic, only to recover and increase on an annual basis thanks to a second-half industrial surge. Carbon Monitor reported the 2020 rise in emissions ahead of other estimates.

China began to lift lockdowns in some cities from April this year as virus cases fell, and this month power generation hit record highs in several provinces as air-conditioning demand peaked and factories resumed production.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.