(Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk is confident that Tesla Inc. can produce a record number of electric vehicles this year, but the key to that may lie beyond his control and in the hands of the Chinese government.

Work at Tesla’s Shanghai factory was halted earlier this year as the city enforced a two-month Covid-19 lockdown, and while the facility is up and running again, there’s no guarantee that authorities won’t impose more restrictions as China redoubles its Covid-Zero policy. That would threaten the company’s new production goal, which Musk announced Wednesday with Tesla’s second-quarter results.

Tesla lost three weeks of output -- about 40,000 units -- in March and April due to the lockdown. It managed to get production lines moving again by operating a so-called closed-loop, having workers sleep on-site or in disused factories nearby, though the reduced capacity meant the plant only delivered about 44,300 cars in April and May. Musk described the quarter as “unique” due to the China shutdown.

Shanghai formally exited its citywide lockdown in early June and EV shipments from Tesla’s factory climbed to a record of 78,906 that month. The automaker has been upgrading production lines in Shanghai as it seeks to lift maximum annual capacity in China to 750,000 EVs from 450,000. Musk said in April the company would produce more than 1.5 million vehicles this year globally.

Yet life for Shanghai’s residents is far from back to normal. Areas are still being locked down with little notice if Covid cases -- or even close contacts of infected people -- are found. The district where Tesla’s factory is located has so far avoided such measures, but lockdowns could still impact workers living in different parts of the city, especially when the plant fully reopens next month after its expansion is completed.

Shanghai authorities said Thursday that 12 areas of the city of 25 million would be locked down because cases or close contacts were found, even though only 17 new infections were recorded.

While the rest of the world is opening up and dismantling Covid restrictions despite surging infections, China is more committed than ever to its strategy of zero tolerance for the virus. President Xi Jinping is charting a separate path for China, repudiating what he calls the “herd immunity” approach of the West. Cities throughout the country continue to be locked down, with Wugang, an iron and steel hub in China’s east, shut down last week after just one Covid case was found.

The situation worsened over the weekend, with more places reporting outbreaks and imposing curbs even as other cities started to open up. The impact from the Covid Zero playbook of lockdowns, continuous mass testing and surveillance has economists predicting China will miss its target for economic growth this year.

