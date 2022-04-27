(Bloomberg) -- The city of Yiwu in eastern China, which exports everything from Christmas baubles to U.S. Presidential campaign merchandise, was put into lockdown on Wednesday, the latest blow to global supply chains from the country’s battle to stamp out the coronavirus.

The Zhejiang province city asked residents to not leave their residential compounds or villages, closed schools and told local public transit operators to skip several bus stations in the region, according to a statement published on Yiwu’s official WeChat account Wednesday.

The lockdown on the city’s 1.9 million people was imposed after the detection of just three asymptomatic infections the day before, reflecting local governments’ move to impose strict measures earlier in an outbreak to avoid the spiraling crisis that’s enveloped financial center Shanghai.

Yiwu has seen only six confirmed Covid cases since the start of the year and currently has eight asymptomatic people under isolation, according to the local government. Officials have been conducting mass testing to root out silent chains of transmission.

China’s Twin Covid Outbreaks Show Tentative Signs of Stabilizing

While not as important to the economy as Shanghai or Beijing, Yiwu’s prominence as the hub for global trade in consumer knick-knacks is likely to add to pressure on supply chains already dealing with congestion at Chinese ports and Russia’s war in Ukraine.

China accounts for about 12% of global trade and Covid restrictions have idled factories and warehouses, slowed truck deliveries and exacerbated container logjams.

