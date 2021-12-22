(Bloomberg) -- The Chinese city of Xi’an imposed tough restrictions on its 13 million residents Wednesday after mass testing this week identified 127 Covid infections there.

Residents have been told to remain in their homes and to designate one person to go out every other day for necessities, according to a notice issued by the local government. Those living in Xi’an have also been told to avoid non-essential travel out of the city.

The outbreak, triggered by imported infections, has spread across the city’s 14 districts, making containment of the virus “grave and complicated,” the official Xinhua News Agency reported.

Chinese Vice Premier Sun Chunlan urged “swift” measures to curb the spread of infections, the report said. Sun, whose membership in the 25-person Politburo makes her one of China’s most-senior officials, also stressed the importance of tightening restrictions on the movement of people to prevent large gatherings in key areas, according to Xinhua.

Xi’an, known for being the home of the Terracotta warriors, is the latest Chinese city to experience a major virus resurgence, following an outbreak in the industrial power house province of Zhejiang.

