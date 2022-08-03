(Bloomberg) -- China partially locked down the beach resort city of Sanya after detecting about two dozen new virus cases this week, stranding thousands of tourists at one of the country’s most popular summer spots.

People in areas categorized as high-risk are banned from leaving their homes, while other residents can only venture out of their compounds once every two days to purchase necessities, the municipal government said. The city has shut indoor venues including karaoke parlors and bars, and halted the movement of buses, ships, and yachts. All public venues require a negative Covid test no older than 24 hours for entry.

The city in the southern province of Hainan -- often called the “Hawaii of China” -- reported 11 new infections on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases found this week to 25.

Virus prevention and control measures in the city are severe and complicated, and the risk of hidden community transmission is relatively high, local authorities said in a statement on Thursday. The city has opened a makeshift hospital to take mild and asymptomatic patients.

The swift lockdown, a core tenet of Covid Zero, has been echoed across China since the earliest days of the pandemic. But the strategy is being increasingly challenged by the spread of more contagious subvariants and has exacted a heavy economic and social toll.

It’s also left the country isolated in a world that’s mostly pivoted to living with the virus and it’s unclear how authorities can navigate toward an exit. President Xi Jinping has made the zero-tolerance approach a hallmark of his rule and has said the nation won’t pursue “herd immunity” like other nations because it would exact too much of a toll, particularly on China’s elderly, who have lower vaccination rates.

Elsewhere, the southwestern megacity of Chongqing locked down neighborhoods in one district after detecting two infections on Wednesday. The manufacturing hub hasn’t seen a major lockdown since early 2020.

The eastern city of Yiwu, a wholesale hub for Christmas decorations and other consumer products, is starting mass PCR testing from Thursday after finding 38 cases since Tuesday.

Nationwide, China recorded 294 new cases on Wednesday.

