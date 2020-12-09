(Bloomberg) -- Tianqi Lithium Corp.’s rush to dominate supply of lithium -- the metal that’s key for batteries to power electric cars and back up renewable energy -- has ended in the selldown of its majority stake in the world’s most coveted mine, a blow to China’s ambitions to exert control across the supply chains required for an electrified future.

The company agreed to a $1.4 billion deal to sell a 49% stake in an Australian unit to Perth-based IGO Ltd., a producer of battery materials including nickel and cobalt. That will give the local firm a share in Greenbushes, a more than 130-year-old former tin mine that’s now the top global source of lithium.

Striking a deal that reduces Tianqi’s interest in the key operation reflects the risks around commodity boom-and-bust cycles and how a mistimed investment can come back to bite. The sale can be traced back to a debt-fueled $4.1 billion purchase of a stake in a major lithium producer in Chile in 2018, with the Chinese company betting that a surge in demand for the material critical to clean-energy goals would boost prices.

But the deal was sealed as a three-year lithium boom peaked. Prices more than halved as oversupply plagued the market, hurting Tianqi’s earnings just as the massive loan repayment it had labored under came due.

“It’s surprising to see a stake of this top-tier, world-class lithium asset being sold outside of Chinese ownership,” said Simon Moores, managing director of Benchmark Mineral Intelligence Ltd., an industry adviser. While the deal points to the extent of Tianqi’s financial difficulties, it’s also a signal that the sector is preparing for a new wave of expansion, he said.

While still near a five-year low, lithium prices have begun to stabilize in recent months and demand from the battery sector -- including vehicles and energy storage -- is forecast to jump ninefold by 2030 to about 1.4 million tons of lithium carbonate equivalent, BloombergNEF analysts wrote in a June report.

Tianqi said it will use proceeds from the deal to help repay $1.2 billion of principal on an acquisition loan. And after a last-minute one-month reprieve, it’s planning to sign an amended agreement with lenders to extend repayment of the $1.88 billion loan -- which funded its stake in Soc. Quimica y Minera de Chile SA two years ago -- to November 2021.

The deal eases imminent financial pressure and ensures Tianqi still has access to a high-quality lithium resource, which might put it in a good position to benefit when the cycle turns, according to Xiaoyi Liu, an analyst at Shanghai Metals Market. Shares rose by the daily limit to the highest since March.

Once approved, IGO will hold 49% of Tianqi’s Australian unit and its refinery in Western Australia that’s expected to enter production next year to supply lithium hydroxide -- a battery material -- to customers in South Korea and Europe. The miner will also have an effective 24.99% interest in the Greenbushes operation, about 150 miles south of Perth in Western Australia.

Albemarle Corp., the sector leader, holds a 49% share in the mine. The company said that the transaction appears to be structured in a way that wouldn’t trigger its right of first refusal, though it will evaluate further once the full details are known.

The deal will also show whether IGO got its investment timing right. The company has flagged an exit from gold mining to focus more closely on battery metals, and previously held talks with Tesla Inc. and companies across electric vehicle chains in China and South Korea on the demand outlook, Chief Executive Officer Peter Bradford said last year.

Securing a stake in Greenbushes appears appealing for IGO, given the mine’s low cost and large scale position, and the venture into lithium has potentially come at the right time amid lower prices, according to RBC Capital Markets. “The longer-term strategic significance of the transaction appears sound –- lithium looks well placed for the rise in EVs –- however, the transitory period to the higher price environment could be more variable.”

IGO will fund the deal with A$1.1 billion ($819 million) in new debt, an equity raising of up to A$766 million priced at A$4.60 per share, with the rest coming from existing cash. Completion, which is conditional on approval by Australia’s Foreign Investment Review Board, is expected in the June quarter of 2021.

For Tianqi, “it’s probably the best deal” it could get, Daiwa Capital Markets Hong Kong Ltd. analysts including Dennis Ip wrote in a note. Approval from FIRB is likely as the deal is selling an asset to an Australian company, while the Chinese government is also likely to give the nod, they wrote.

