John Lee, 64, is slated to be formally designated as Hong Kong chief executive on Sunday after an uncontested election decided by a committee dominated by Beijing loyalists. Voting by the roughly 1,460 electors is expected to be held under tight police protection at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre and be completed by late morning.

Lee, who was promoted to the city’s No. 2 position last year, has pledged to restore the former British colony’s status as a global business destination after he takes office on July 1.

“I will bring you an administration that knows how to work and deliver, to uphold the constitutional order under the Basic Law as an efficient government and one of integrity, and to create a stable environment and increase competitiveness,” Lee told a rally on Friday afternoon attended by a lot of the officials casting votes in Sunday’s election. “In the next five years, together we will build a diverse, compassionate, energetic and hopeful Hong Kong.”

Sunday’s ballot is the city’s first to be held in more than two decades without at least a nominal contest, after Chief Executive Carrie Lam last month announced her decision not to run. China’s political overhauls in the city last year made it all but impossible for an opposition candidate to compete and the Communist Party’s endorsement of Lee rendered his victory a fait accompli.

The choice of Lee, who served on the police force for more than three decades before joining the security ministry, epitomizes China’s focus on national security after a wave of massive and sometimes-violent democracy protests in 2019. Lee helped lead Lam’s crackdown on the demonstrations and implement a powerful Beijing-drafted national security law that’s resulted in the arrest of some 182 people and the closure of at least a dozen news organizations.

Lee has reiterated Lam’s pledge to enact additional security legislation, known as Article 23, which was shelved in 2003 after massive demonstrations. He has indicated he’ll continue Lam’s signature land development projects -- Northern Metropolis and Lantau Tomorrow -- as he attempts to tackle the city’s housing crisis, an issue that China blames for fueling public discontent.

“John Lee’s police background suggests that the political priority for Beijing is stability and control,” said Chong Ja Ian, an associate professor in the National University of Singapore’s political science department. “The leadership in Beijing may see such conditions as prior to, or even a prerequisite, for financial and economic interests in Hong Kong. Handling the economic and social recovery from Covid can perhaps come later.”

The new chief executive will take power halfway through China’s 50-year pledge to preserve the city’s liberal financial and political system, a promise that the U.S., U.K. and others have accused China of violating. Lee, like Lam, has been sanctioned by the U.S. over his role in clamping down on the opposition, a fact which commended him to Beijing, according to one pro-establishment politician familiar with the situation.

He's poised to become the city's first former career cop to lead the city when his five-year term begins in July, the halfway mark in Beijing's 50-year pledge to preserve the Hong Kong's liberal financial and political system. President Xi Jinping is looking to use the anniversary of the city's return to Chinese rule to demonstrate his success in rolling back foreign influence.

Hong Kong’s leaders have long struggled to balance the political desires of its 7.4 million people with China’s demands, with no chief executive serving two full terms. Lee will have to contend with Beijing’s increasing willingness to dictate local policies -- from the security law to its Covid Zero virus strategy -- which has shaken confidence in the city’s future as a business hub.

Still, bankers, diplomats, politicians and others who’ve met privately with Lee said he’s been even-handed and receptive to their concerns. On Thursday, he said reopening the border was “the first task on my mind” and he would seek to “remove the obstacles to satisfy the requirements” for doing so, according to the South China Morning Post.

“It’s inevitable that the next CE will align closely with China’s policy -- this is what Beijing values. This means, if Beijing continues its zero-Covid policy, Hong Kong will follow suit,” said Lloyd Chan, a senior economist at Oxford Economics. “The government will need to fine-tune its Covid policy to reduce the economic fallout of the restrictions.”

