China Manufacturing Avoids Contraction as Growth Risks Mount
China’s manufacturing sector avoided contraction to expand at a slower pace in January as businesses struggled with a seasonal slowdown, Covid-19 outbreaks and a housing market drop.
Most Popular Content
Latest Videos
The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.
China’s manufacturing sector avoided contraction to expand at a slower pace in January as businesses struggled with a seasonal slowdown, Covid-19 outbreaks and a housing market drop.
A consensus is building in the world’s largest bond market as the Federal Reserve moves to pull back its pandemic-era stimulus: There’s a rough ride ahead.
A developer once regarded as among China’s strongest is now prompting investors to doubt that such legacies will be enough to help builders weather a worsening industry crisis.
Morgan Stanley’s top lawyer said Friday that veteran outsiders who criticized his push to end remote work are missing an opportunity to connect with the next generation of leaders.
Adler Group SA, the embattled German landlord, has postponed the publication of its financial results due to an ongoing investigation into allegations made by a short seller. The shares plunged to the lowest on record.
4h ago
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- China’s manufacturing sector avoided contraction to expand at a slower pace in January as businesses struggled with a seasonal slowdown, Covid-19 outbreaks and a housing market drop.
The official manufacturing purchasing managers’ index dropped to 50.1, the National Bureau of Statistics said Sunday, just above the median estimate of 50. The non-manufacturing gauge, which measures activity in the construction and services sectors, fell to 51.1, also marginally above the consensus forecast. The 50-mark separates expansion from contraction.
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.