(Bloomberg) -- China’s manufacturing sector avoided contraction to expand at a slower pace in January as businesses struggled with a seasonal slowdown, Covid-19 outbreaks and a housing market drop.

The official manufacturing purchasing managers’ index dropped to 50.1, the National Bureau of Statistics said Sunday, just above the median estimate of 50. The non-manufacturing gauge, which measures activity in the construction and services sectors, fell to 51.1, also marginally above the consensus forecast. The 50-mark separates expansion from contraction.

