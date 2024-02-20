(Bloomberg) -- China stock traders boosted margin loans as they returned from the Lunar New Year holiday, ending weeks of deleveraging in a potential sign that sentiment is on the mend.

The outstanding amount of margin debt balance in mainland bourses rose by 1.1% on Monday to mark the biggest uptick since September. The balance, a key measure of leverage in the stock market, had fallen for weeks prior to the holiday amid concerns that a downward equity spiral will trigger margin calls and a deeper selloff.

The increase in margin debt comes after China replaced its top securities regulator in a surprise move. The China Securities Regulatory Commission, led by new chairman Wu Qing, said it will take heed of all suggestions from market participants and address their concerns promptly, a rare gesture that underlines its resolve to shore up the stock market.

