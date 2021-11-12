(Bloomberg) -- Financial problems faced by institutions like China Evergrande Group are “controllable” and spillovers from the nation’s markets to the rest of the world are limited, a former central bank adviser said.

“Overseas investors don’t need to over-worry about China,” Yu Yongding, a former adviser for the People’s Bank of China, said at the annual Caixin summit Friday.

China’s financial system is “still stable,” based on indicators like non-performing loans, he said. “Problems of financial institutions like Evergrande are controllable.”

A clampdown on excessive leverage in the property market and a debt crisis at Evergrande have spooked investors, resulting in a sell-off in dollar bonds recently.

He also made the following comments at the summit:

The biggest uncertainty for the global economy in 2022 will be the pandemic

Global inflation will likely be transitory, instead of resulting in stagflation

Another big uncertainty is geopolitics, and policies the Biden administration will adopt

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.