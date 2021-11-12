2h ago
China Market Spillovers to World Limited, Ex-PBOC Adviser Says
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Financial problems faced by institutions like China Evergrande Group are “controllable” and spillovers from the nation’s markets to the rest of the world are limited, a former central bank adviser said.
“Overseas investors don’t need to over-worry about China,” Yu Yongding, a former adviser for the People’s Bank of China, said at the annual Caixin summit Friday.
China’s financial system is “still stable,” based on indicators like non-performing loans, he said. “Problems of financial institutions like Evergrande are controllable.”
A clampdown on excessive leverage in the property market and a debt crisis at Evergrande have spooked investors, resulting in a sell-off in dollar bonds recently.
He also made the following comments at the summit:
- The biggest uncertainty for the global economy in 2022 will be the pandemic
- Global inflation will likely be transitory, instead of resulting in stagflation
- Another big uncertainty is geopolitics, and policies the Biden administration will adopt
