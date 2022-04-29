(Bloomberg) -- If there was ever a time for China’s leaders to deliver on their pledges to support the economy, it’s now -- at least in the minds of the country’s weary traders.

A crisis of confidence has shaken financial markets in April, with the offshore yuan on track for its worst month against the dollar on record and the MSCI China Index set for its longest monthly losing streak since 2000. Amid concern about capital outflows, a gauge of mainland-listed shares is down 21% this year, among the worst performing national benchmarks globally.

That has heightened investor focus on the Communist Party’s Politburo -- its top decision-making body -- which will discuss economic issues at its April quarterly meeting, possibly Friday.

Pressure is increasing on top leaders to take meaningful action to rescue the economy from the Covid crisis. Several prominent policy advisers have called on the government to take more decisive measures, including increased flexibility on strict lockdowns which are wreaking havoc on consumer spending and supply chains.

“Time is indeed of essence and if the authorities do not commit to any meaningful increase in fiscal spending over the next few days, markets are likely to worry over growth risks again,” Citigroup Inc. strategists including Dirk Willer wrote Thursday. “There hasn’t been any material additional policy impulse announced since the restrictions to curb the spread of Covid have intensified.”

Expectations appear muted, with stocks little changed Friday and the yuan weakening as much as 0.5% in offshore trading. The moves came as Liang Wannian, head of the expert panel of Covid outbreak response taskforce at the National Health Commission said China won’t waver on its Covid Zero strategy.

China’s Sudden Currency Plunge Raises Risk of a 2015-Style Panic

Mainland markets will shut for a three-day holiday from Monday.

Action Stations

This month China has taken more actions to spur growth and prop up markets, but with little visible success. Authorities freed up liquidity in the banking system, nudged the country’s social security fund and financial sector to boost equity investments, and made foreign currency more readily available onshore to stop the yuan from weakening further.

President Xi Jinping himself made a commitment to boost infrastructure construction this week, while the People’s Bank of China said it would promote the healthy and stable development of markets and provide a good monetary and financial environment.

But the pledges have had little success in improving market sentiment due to skepticism over their efficacy.

Though the government has set a gross domestic product growth target of around 5.5% for this year, economists are forecasting just 4.9% due to the impact of protracted lockdowns in major hubs like Shanghai.

